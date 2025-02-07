Sunderland under-21s play Wolves at the Academy of Light on Friday afternoon in the Premier League 2

Sunderland duo Joe Anderson and Jewison Bennette were missing from Graeme Murty’s under-21 side.

Bennette saw a late deadline day move to League One side Charlton Athletic fall through with all parties running out of time as the transfer window closed. Anderson was linked with a move to Exeter but opted to remain at the club.

Bennette has recently experienced some fitness issues and hasn’t featured much for Murty’s under-21s. First team head coach Régis Le Bris conceded on Thursday during his pre-Watford press conference that some fringe players could still move abroad to these countries whose transfer windows remain open.

Murty named first-team duo Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi in his starting XI to face Wolves at the Academy of Light in the Premier League 2, with both players working their way back from long-term injuries, though there was no place for usual captain Harrison Jones, who is expected to be with the first-team again this weekend.

It is a similar story with highly-rated hot-shot striker Trey Ogunsuyi, who was not included in Murty’s squad to face Wolves in the Premier League 2. Like Harrison Jones, he is expected to form part of Le Bris’ senior squad for the game against Watford at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland starting XI: Chibueze, Lavery, Seelt, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Jaydon Jones, Whittaker, Walsh, Tutierov, Abdullahi

Sunderland subs: Cameron, Jenson Jones, Kindon, Lenz, Geragusian