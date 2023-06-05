The transfer rumour mill has stepped up a notch since the conclusion of the regular Championship season and the play-offs, despite the window not opening for another 10 days.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of incoming deals whilst questions remain about the future of some of their players, with Premier League clubs showing an interest.

And there's also plenty of news and interesting rumours involving Sunderland's rivals in the Championship... here, we take you through all of the key headlines and talking points that you may have missed ahead of the transfer window opening:

Stoke City have reportedly submitted a bid for former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson following suggestions he could return to Wearside. However, Birmingham City are also said to be keen on a deal.

Hull City will look to bring back former loan striker Aaron Connolly this summer following an injury-hit frustrating spell at the MKM Stadium. The attacker has returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the summer transfer window.

QPR defender Rob Rickie will undergo a medical with Bristol City today ahead of a £1million move to the Championship club. The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract in West London.

Jack Clarke’s agent, the former Leeds United and Sunderland player Ian Harte, says the player is happy at the Stadium of Light despite interest from Premier League sides Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield Town are one of three clubs in the race to sign Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs on a free transfer this summer with League One side Derby County and Championship club Bristol City also said to be keen.

Anthony Patterson, rated at around £10million, is said to be willing to snub interest from Leicester City and Wolves and put pen to paper on a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

