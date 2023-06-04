News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland closing in on contract breakthrough with £10m man rejecting Wolves and Leicester City

The latest Sunderland AFC-related contract and transfer news and reports ahead of the summer window.

By James Copley
Published 4th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland appear to have received a massive contract and transfer boost ahead of the summer window, according to fresh reports.

Anthony Patterson, rated at around £10million, is said to be willing to snub interest from Leicester City and Wolves and put pen-to-paper on a new contract at the Stadium of Light - that's according to The Sun.

The goalkeeper's chances of being involved in this summer's U21 European Championships were also given a significant boost recently after he was named in England's pre-tournament camp amid reported interest from Leicester City and Wolves.

Patterson, who enjoyed a hugely successful first season at Championship level, will join up with the training group between 7 and 10 June ahead of the tournament in Romania and Georgia, which takes place later that month. Lee Carsley will then confirm his squad on June 14th.

The 23-year-old started all of Sunderland's 46 games in the regular Championship season this campaign and kept his number-one spot for the Black Cats' two play-off ties against Luton Town.

