Jack Clarke’s agent Ian Harte says the player is happy at Sunderland despite interest from several Premier League sides.

Clarke, 22, signed for the Black Cats permanently from Tottenham last summer and enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

The winger’s form has put him back on the radars of top-flight clubs, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton all said to be tracking him this summer.

Yet former Leeds and Reading defender Harte says Clarke is in a good place at Sunderland, after his big-money move from Leeds to Tottenham didn’t work out.

“I’ve looked after him from a young age,” Harte told the i when discussing Clarke’s 2022/23 season. “He’s a brilliant person. We’ve got a special team around him, advising him, guiding him.

“I’m just delighted he’s gone out and had the season he’s had because a lot of Tottenham fans criticised him and said they should never have signed him but he’s proven he’s got the ability to be involved.

“He’s had 11 goals and 13 assists. Stats don’t lie. It’s his first year playing in the Championship, he’s played in the majority of games and now it’s about building on that.”

When asked about Clarke’s time at Sunderland and reported interest in the player, Harte replied: “He loves it. It’s a great group of lads

“He plays golf with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there. It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years left. Of course I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

“I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.

“But top and bottom of it, I love going [to Sunderland]. I live locally and I also look after Niall Huggins who will hopefully kick on and have a really positive season next year and play games. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Harte has also spoken highly of Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light in August and guided the Black Cats to a sixth-place finish.

“All the lads loved Alex Neil but since Tony’s come in it’s moved up a level,” added Harte. “He’s a good guy. For young lads, he’s willing to sit down, talk and explain to them how to improve,” Harte says.

“Some of the football that Sunderland played this season has been breathtaking and finishing sixth was an incredible achievement in their first season back.”