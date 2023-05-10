Jack Clarke says he’s grateful to Sunderland and head coach Tony Mowbray for giving him the chance to play regularly this season.

The 22-year-old has started 44 of the Black Cats’ 46 league games this campaign, more than any other outfield player, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists to help them reach the Championship play-offs.

It’s the first time Clarke has played so many games in one season, after coming through the ranks at Leeds and signing for Tottenham back in 2019.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Preston.

Following an initial loan spell on Wearside, the winger signed a four-year deal at Sunderland last summer and has gone from strength to strength since making the move permanent.

"I’m just thankful to the manager for picking me and having faith in me, and for the club for bringing me here and giving me an opportunity to play and show what I can do,” Clarke told the Echo following Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Preston.

“I’m very grateful to the manager and the club for putting so much faith in me."

Clarke’s performances have led to reports Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Brentford are tracking the winger’s progress going into this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s focus has been on getting Sunderland into the play-offs, though, with the Black Cats going on a nine-match unbeaten run to set up a two-legged semi-final against Luton.

“I only really think about where I’m playing my football at the minute,” Clarke replied when asked how he now reflects on his time at Tottenham.

“Tottenham is not really in my mind anymore to be honest. I went there, I tried it and it obviously didn’t work out for whatever reason.

“Now I’m fully focused on being here.”

Clarke was part of Sunderland’s promotion campaign last year after joining the club when they were in League One.

This season has had a different feel about it, though, with less expectation following promotion to the Championship.

“I think the club as itself needed to get out of League One, whereas this year we’ve just taken each game in our stride,” Clarke added.

“We as a group knew how good we could be and what we set out for ourselves, but I don’t think anyone expected us to finish in the top six.

“It’s just a great feeling for us as a club to show how far we’ve actually come, and as a group I think we thoroughly deserve to be in there.”

Clarke was also able to enjoy the post-match celebrations at Deepdale in front of a packed away end, with 5,714 away fans in attendance.

“They are the sort of moments you want to sort of capture,” he recalled.

“It probably means a lot more for them than it does for you as a player. You’re out there trying to represent them in a way.