86 stunning photos of 5,726-strong Sunderland away end at Preston as Black Cats secure play-off spot - gallery
Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs with our camera in attendance to capture the action.
After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.
Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.
After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating the win courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.