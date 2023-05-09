News you can trust since 1873
86 stunning photos of 5,726-strong Sunderland away end at Preston as Black Cats secure play-off spot - gallery

Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs with our camera in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 9th May 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:14 BST

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating the win courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

