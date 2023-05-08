Sunderland transfer news: Ex-Leeds and Spurs forward wanted by Brentford and Crystal Palace

Clarke has been a stand-out performer for Sunderland this campaign, with interest in him ramping up.

The Sun report: “Brentford are ready to battle Crystal Palace for Sunderland left-winger Jack Clarke.

“The goals and assists by the former Leeds and Spurs wideman, 22, make him one of the top-rated Championship stars.”

Jack Clarke.

It is set to be another busy summer at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland have identified a number of transfer targets for the summer window.

Mowbray has only a limited role in recruitment but has been part of planning meetings over recent weeks, and says the club have a good idea of their next steps when the season ends.

Meanwhile, Mowbray says that Sunderland have not yet made a decision as to whether they will sign Edouard Michut permanently this summer.

The PSG loanee has had a strong second half of the campaign and has featured regularly in Mowbray’s side, and the club have an option to buy already agreed with the French Champions. The fee has been reported to be in the region of €2.5 million, with significant add-ons.

The Sunderland head coach says the club will make a decision based on their summer budget, and says the player himself will also have a decision to make. Michut has reportedly been tracked by Premier League clubs after breaking into the starting XI on a consistent basis in recent months.

"Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is and what an exceptionally good footballer he is,” Mowbray said.

"He's a young guy who's been thrust into a different country, a different squad, and the positive for him has been that we've had some French-speaking lads around him.

"As I sat here, we ultimately haven't made the decision. We want to get the season finished and see how it goes, and then it's a two-way conversation. Edouard has to decide whether he's enjoyed it enough, whether he's had enough game time and whether the way we play suits him.