The Black Cats beat Preston 3-0 on the final day of the regular season to finish sixth in the table, setting up a two-legged semi-final against Luton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the play-offs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHEN ARE THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF SEMI FINALS?

Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will host Luton at the Stadium of Light in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals on Saturday, May 13 (5:30pm kick-off).

The second leg will be played at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16 (8pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other semi-final, Middlesbrough (who finished fourth) will travel to Coventry (who finished fifth) on Sunday, May 14 (12pm kick-off).

The second leg will be played at the Riverside on Wednesday, May 17 (8pm kick-off).

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF FINAL?

The Championship play-off final will then be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27 (4:45pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARE THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS ON TV? WHERE CAN I WATCH?

Yes, the Championship play-offs will be broadcast.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the semi-finals and the final on their channels.

ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the semi-finals will be sold by the competing clubs and be announced in due course.

Sunderland season card holders will be able to secure their regular seat for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton, before tickets go on general sale.

Tickets for the away fixture will be sold using the Black Cats points system.