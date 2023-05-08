News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
5 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
6 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Championship play-offs: Sunderland fixture dates, TV channels and ticket details for Luton semi-final

Sunderland have reached the Championship play-offs – and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the competition.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th May 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:57 BST

The Black Cats beat Preston 3-0 on the final day of the regular season to finish sixth in the table, setting up a two-legged semi-final against Luton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the play-offs:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WHEN ARE THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF SEMI FINALS?

Stadium of Light.Stadium of Light.
Stadium of Light.
Most Popular

Sunderland will host Luton at the Stadium of Light in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals on Saturday, May 13 (5:30pm kick-off).

The second leg will be played at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16 (8pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the other semi-final, Middlesbrough (who finished fourth) will travel to Coventry (who finished fifth) on Sunday, May 14 (12pm kick-off).

The second leg will be played at the Riverside on Wednesday, May 17 (8pm kick-off).

WHEN IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF FINAL?

The Championship play-off final will then be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27 (4:45pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ARE THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS ON TV? WHERE CAN I WATCH?

Yes, the Championship play-offs will be broadcast.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the semi-finals and the final on their channels.

ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for the semi-finals will be sold by the competing clubs and be announced in due course.

Sunderland season card holders will be able to secure their regular seat for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton, before tickets go on general sale.

Tickets for the away fixture will be sold using the Black Cats points system.

Sunderland will announce ticket details for both semi-final matches in due course.

Related topics:LutonSunderlandBlack CatsSky SportsPrestonTickets