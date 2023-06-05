Sunderland's main transfer target and Black Cats youngster handed England call-up
The latest Sunderland AFC news, gossip, reports and rumours as we approach the summer transfer window.
Sunderland youth team player Zak Johnson, 18, has been called up to England's under-18 squad for the next round of international fixtures.
The Black Cats man will play alongside Sunderland target Jobe Bellingham, who is understood to be a medical away from making the switch to Wearside on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Birmingham City.
Johnson, a defender by trade, and midfielder Bellingham are part of a 23-man squad with England under-18s set to face Norway, Australia and Portugal at the International Tournament of Lisbon.
Bellingham captained England under-18s and scored during the Young Three Lions' 3-1 win over their counterparts from Switzerland back in March.
The 17-year-old now looks set to depart his hometown club to join Sunderland with first-team coach Mike Dodds and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman apparently pivotal factors in the deal.
Bellingham was at the Stadium of Light to watch the first leg of this month’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town.