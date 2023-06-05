Sunderland's main transfer target and Black Cats youngster handed England call-up

Sunderland youth team player Zak Johnson, 18, has been called up to England's under-18 squad for the next round of international fixtures.

The Black Cats man will play alongside Sunderland target Jobe Bellingham, who is understood to be a medical away from making the switch to Wearside on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Johnson, a defender by trade, and midfielder Bellingham are part of a 23-man squad with England under-18s set to face Norway, Australia and Portugal at the International Tournament of Lisbon.

Bellingham captained England under-18s and scored during the Young Three Lions' 3-1 win over their counterparts from Switzerland back in March.

The 17-year-old now looks set to depart his hometown club to join Sunderland with first-team coach Mike Dodds and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman apparently pivotal factors in the deal.