Ipswich Town manager sparks move talk, La Liga club want Leeds United outcast

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has stopped short of quashing speculation linking him with a move away from Portman Road.

The former Manchester United academy coach’s stock has never been higher after he led the Tractor Boys to consecutive promotions and he is now planning for the club’s first season in the Premier League for over two decades. However, just weeks after their promotion into the top tier was confirmed, McKenna has been linked with vacancies at Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion after Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi left their respective roles earlier this week.

McKenna, who was named as the Championship manager of the season at the League Managers Association awards on Tuesday night, reflected on ‘an incredible two years’ for Ipswich and seemed to deflect any talk away from a possible departure after receiving his honour.

He told Sky Sports: "Look, the club has had such a positive season and has such a positive future ahead. We've achieved so much, it's been an incredible two years. When you have success like that there always comes speculation and things like that, we've seen that every summer. But I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season, the club is on a fantastic path and everyone is just really looking forward to the season ahead. Again, when you do well – as a manager or as a player – there’s always going to be speculation. I know what we’ve achieved isn’t a normal thing so there’s always going to be speculation. But that’s not where my focus is. Tonight is about what we’ve achieved over the last couple of seasons.”

La Liga club eye move for Leeds star

Real Betis are reportedly ready to negotiate a permanent deal for Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca if the Whites are successful in securing a return to the Premier League this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men face Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley and Sunday afternoon and a Whites win would leave them to make a number of key decisions on current members of their squad. There are several players set to return from loan spells away from Elland Road over the coming weeks and Roca is amongst them after he spent the season with Betis. Spanish outlet Marca have now claimed the Sevilla-based club will try to agree a permanent switch for the former Bayern Munich man - but could also wait 12 months to pursue an agreement when the midfielder enters into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

