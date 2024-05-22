Sunderland's 1973 glory recaptured in new memorabilia book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social history and some wonderful memories

Sunderland 1973 legend Dick Malone attended the book's official launch.

Memorabilia from Sunderland's historic 1973 FA Cup win has been brought to life in a new book that football fans will love called Sunderland '73: The People's Visual History.

To create the work the University of Sunderland teamed up with photographer and football artist Julian Germain, Foundation of Light and others.

The project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, celebrates the experiences of supporters during that special time.

The book is on sale now.

Fans’ photos, memorabilia, scrapbooks and memories are at the heart of this project. Over the last year, supporters were invited to contribute material.

Julian has also made a series of new photographic portraits of some of the participants with their treasured possessions.

Fans gathered at The Fire Station for the official book launch and celebration, attended by cup winner and right-back when mighty Leeds United were beaten Dick Malone.

Some attending also brought along their treasured items included in the book, such as Paul Doxford with his replica FA Cup and sisters Wendy McDonald and Judith Bartlam, who had recreated the "Knickers to Leeds" bloomers worn by their mother Irene in the cup run.

Julian said: “Some people had piles of newspapers and cuttings, others had their tickets and programmes, scarves, rosettes and so on, many of them home-made in some way, shape or form.

"A few had made scrapbooks, designing and editing their own more personal albums, and these were incredibly important for building a coherent narrative in our book.

“Being part of the accumulation and bringing together of all this material, donated by so many people, has been fascinating, a huge pleasure and a privilege.”

Sir David Bell spoke first at the book launch.

Sir David Bell, vice-chancellor of the University of Sunderland, said at the event: “I had the most enormous fun and a few lumps in the throat as a ‘70s teenager when I first flicked through the pages of Sunderland '73: The People’s Visual History, because that is what it is; the people’s.

"And for me, that is at the heart of what I have come to learn and love about this city and its football team. Players and managers come and go, sometimes all too frequently here, but it’s the people and their memories that endure - and will always endure.”