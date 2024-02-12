Leading North East artist's Sunderland exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artist Laura Lancaster is bringing her exhibition to the National Glass Centre in March. Photo by Kuba Ryniewicz.

One of the region’s most celebrated and accomplished painters has her largest solo show to date at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Lancaster’s My Echo, My Shadow exhibition is at NGCA’s Main Gallery in the National Glass Centre from March 16 to June 30, presenting new work made over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, who was born in Hartlepool, finds inspiration from photographs, slides and cine films of strangers, bought from online auction sites, flea markets and junk shops.

Laura Lancaster, Shaking Through by Laura Lancaster 2023. Courtesy the artist and Workplace, UK. Photo by Tom Carter.

Laura’s painting process starts with drawing. The drawings aim not to copy the photos, but to capture the feeling that she gets when looking at them. From each drawing she makes a painting, then from that painting, another painting and so on.

Laura’s free My Echo, My Shadow exhibition includes a selection of these drawings, placing her paintings in context and illuminating the full breath of her current practice.

Laura graduated with a degree in fine art from Northumbria University and has exhibited work across the UK and around the world, including shows in South Korea and the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Weston, curator of NGCA, said: “Challenging the formal language of painting and photography, Laura probes the reliability of the photograph as a record or snapshot replacing representation with nostalgia, the familiar with the dreamlike, and lived experience with collective consciousness.

"We are delighted to host the largest show of Laura’s incredible paintings and drawings to date.

"Over recent years Laura has been pushing the boundaries of her practice and producing work which delves into the history of painting readdressing the position of the female figure.

“Confronting a gendered history of painting, Laura draws upon numerous styles and genres as well as touching on the history of painting as a medium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She paints women in classical poses: in front of mirrors, in lush green landscapes or in moments of rest. However, they avoid a simple passive reading, instead they allude to confinement, vulnerability and control.

Dreamer by Laura Lancaster 2023. Courtesy the artist and Workplace, UK. Photo by Tom Carter.

“This marks the perfect time to focus on Laura’s recent work. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Laura’s home region of the North East and further afield, internationally, to experience her work.”