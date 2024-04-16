Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna believes his side are relishing the challenge of trying to secure promotion into the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are currently sat at the top of the Championship and hold a one-point lead over Leicester City, despite failing to take maximum points from a visit to local rivals Norwich City and a home double-header against Watford and Middlesbrough. Tough looking away days at Hull City and Coventry City are next on the agenda for McKenna - and the former Manchester United academy coach has insisted his players are enjoying the challenges that have been thrown their way.

Speaking after the draw with Boro, the Tractor Boys boss said: “I don’t sense any tension in the group at all, to be honest. I know we haven’t picked up as many points in the last couple of games, but if we had Watford and Middlesbrough in such quick succession at any point in the season, they’d be two hard-fought, competitive games that could go either way.

“We could easily have won either game, I thought the performances were probably good enough to win them both. At the same time, we could’ve lost one. I honestly feel that the group are enjoying it. They’re enjoying the games and enjoying being part of this experience at the top end of the division. The great thing now is that we’ve got a little bit of a pause, and then we can really look forward to the last three games.”

Tigers linked with international winger

Hull City are up against it in their bid to break into the play-off places during the final month of the season - but that has not stopped the Tigers planning for next season.

Reports in Belgium have suggested Hull are ready to enter the race to sign Huddersfield Town star Brahima Diarra as he approaches the final months of his current deal with their Championship rivals. The Mail Under-23 international has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. Belgian outlet Sudinfo have claimed Hull will face competition for the box-to-box midfielder from fellow second tier sides West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Bristol City, as well as clubs in Belgium and Portugal.

Bluebirds manager linked with surprise role with Turkish giants

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut is said to be under consideration to take charge at Besiktas.

Turkish news outlet Fanatik have claimed Bulut has been placed on a shortlist alongside the likes of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gatusso and Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic to take charge at Super Lig giants Besiktas after they parted company with Fernando Santos at the weekend. That came after a 1-1 home draw with Samsunspor left the Black Eagles sat in third place in the table, over 30 points adrift of title challengers Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.