Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has compared Alexander Isak to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and insisted the Gunners should make a big money move for the Sweden international.

The 24-year-old frontman has been in outstanding form for Newcastle United over the second half of the season and his brace in the Magpies’ 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday meant Isak has now netted seven goals in his last six appearances for Eddie Howe’s side. The former Real Sociedad forward also became the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer to score 20 goals in a top flight season.

Isak’s form in front of goal has not gone unnoticed by potential suitors hoping to take advantage of the Magpies ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and UEFA’s financial fair play rules. There has been speculation suggesting Newcastle may need to sell a big player to allow them to spend more in the transfer market this summer - and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are both said to be keen on a possible move for Isak.

Former Sunderland and England star Bent believes the Magpies frontman could command a fee between £80m and £100m - and stressed Isak would be the perfect fit for the Gunners as they look to add to their forward ranks during the summer transfer window.

He told talkSPORT: “Again, I am not saying that they are the same, but the way he finishes, that side foot, is like Thierry, just caress it into the far corner. But yeah, if there was one centre-forward out there you said who should Arsenal buy, it’s him. (He is worth) £80-100 million, and I would happily pay it.

“He can do everything. He can take the ball in tight spaces, he can create, he can even come off the left.”