Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light - and there were plenty of talking points after a chastening result.

Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Rigg pulled a goal back for the hosts, before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Substitutes readied at half-time

Dodds admitted after the match he could have subbed the whole team when he made changes 10 minutes into the second half. After the hosts went in 2-0 down at half-time, Sunderland’s substitutes were put through a more structured warm-up by members of the coaching staff, rather than being left to pass the ball between themselves. It was a reflection of how the hosts had been outplayed in the first half.

When Dodds did make changes in the 55th minute, bringing on Bradley Dack, Chris Rigg and Jack Clarke, Sunderland had already fallen 4-0 down after a shambolic start to the second half.

A warm reception for Clarke

Clarke’s return from an ankle injury was probably the only positive on a dismal afternoon for the Black Cats. The side’s top scorer was given a big round of applause when he jogged down the touchline to warm up in the first half, before being cheered again when he came on - even though his team had just gone 4-0 down.

Alan Shearer chants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn hadn’t won for nine matches in the league before travelling to Wearside, yet their fans will have enjoyed their afternoon. By the end, the away supporters were oleing their side’s passes, while chanting ‘there’s only one Alan Shearer,’ a former Premier League winner with the club in 1995.

In contrast, many of the home fans had seen enough before the full-time whistle, while those who stayed understandably jeered when an attendance of 42,019 was announced.

A tribute to Tom Lynn

In the 66th minute, the Stadium of Light paid tribute to Sunderland fan Tom Lynn, who suddenly passed away last week aged 66.

Tom was a well-known fanzine editor and former columnist for the Sunderland Echo. He also sang on the ‘Cheer Up Peter Reid’ record in 1996, which was played at half-time during the Blackburn match.

Aji Alese’s absence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning to the squad at Cardiff on Friday, Aji Alese wasn’t named on Sunderland’s bench for the Blackburn match. The defender has been sidelined since January with an injury but has played for the under-21s team in recent weeks.