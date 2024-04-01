Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.

Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts, before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Anthony Patterson - 5 Hard to argue there’s much he could have done about any of the goals in truth, almost all of which were scored from a matter of yards after some dreadful defending. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume - 5 Exposed in the first half as Sunderland lost the ball in his part of the pitch. One or two trademark tackles but never got into it going forward. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Dan Ballard - 4 Unable to stop Blackburn running amok on the break, with the impressive Szmodics capitalising on too much space in the box. 4 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales