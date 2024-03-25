Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland, Chelsea and Leeds United man Gus Poyet has emerged as a shock contender to take the Republic of Ireland job, according to various outlets.

Poyet managed Sunderland to three wins against Newcastle United during his time on Wearside and took the club to the 2014 Capital One Cup final at Wembley, where they lost against Manchester City after taking the lead.

The former international player is now the manager of the Greece national team but has been heavily linked with the Republic of Ireland role, which is currently occupied by ex-Sunderland defender John O'Shea.

O'Shea, formerly of Manchester United and Reading, was appointed interim head coach of his country last month after rejecting Tony Mowbray's offer to stay on the coaching staff at Birmingham City following a stint at Stoke City under Alex Neil.

O'Shea won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days and had been an assistant coach under previous manager Stephen Kenny and with the under-21 side. Kenny left the role at the Republic of Ireland in November after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) stated at the time of O'Shea's temporary appointment permanent successor to Kenny be installed in early April after March's international break.

"I'm delighted to return to the senior men's coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies," O'Shea said after taking the interim role with the Republic of Ireland.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window. As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support.