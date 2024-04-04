Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland academy graduate Mason Cotcher has reportedly been offered a contract at Leeds following a trial at Elland Road.

The 17-year-old forward was a regular goalscorer for Sunderland’s under-18s side last season and was part of the senior team’s matchday squad for last year’s FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury. Sunderland were keen to keep the England youth international, offering him a professional contract when he turned 17 last summer, yet a deal couldn’t be reached for him to stay on Wearside.

Cotcher has also trained with Arsenal and Manchester United this season but has been on trial with Leeds over the last two months. According to the Telegraph, the Whites have now made an offer to Sunderland for the teenager, who has represented Leeds’ under-18s and under-21s sides in recent weeks.