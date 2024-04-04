Leeds make Sunderland transfer offer after Arsenal and Man Utd interest in young forward - report
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland academy graduate Mason Cotcher has reportedly been offered a contract at Leeds following a trial at Elland Road.
The 17-year-old forward was a regular goalscorer for Sunderland’s under-18s side last season and was part of the senior team’s matchday squad for last year’s FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury. Sunderland were keen to keep the England youth international, offering him a professional contract when he turned 17 last summer, yet a deal couldn’t be reached for him to stay on Wearside.
Cotcher has also trained with Arsenal and Manchester United this season but has been on trial with Leeds over the last two months. According to the Telegraph, the Whites have now made an offer to Sunderland for the teenager, who has represented Leeds’ under-18s and under-21s sides in recent weeks.
The Black Cats would be owed a compensation fee if Cotcher does sign for Leeds, yet it’s unlikely to be a significant fee given the player’s age.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.