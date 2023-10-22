News you can trust since 1873
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Sunderland braced for transfer disappointment as youngster joins Arsenal on trial

Mason Cotcher has being weighing up his options over the summer months

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher is on trial at Arsenal as his exit from the club appears increasingly inevitable.

Cotcher, an England youth international, had an excellent campaign last time out and was a regular goalscorer in the U18 side that pushed Manchester City all the way in a remarkable title bid.

The striker caught the eye on a regular basis, and was brought into Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup third round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of the year.

Cotcher, who turned 17 in September, is now eligible to sign a professional contract. The Black Cats had been keen to retain Cotcher and presented an offer at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms.

While Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.

Cotcher played 70 minutes for Arsenal U18s as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the north east on Saturday lunchtime.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will advance their interest in Cotcher, with Sunderland entitled to training compensation if an agreement on a deal cannot be reached.

Sunderland have largely been successful in keeping together the side that so impressed in the U18 league last season, with Chris Rigg committing to a scholarship deal in the summer.

Talented winger Tom Watson also signed his first professional deal after protracted summer negotiations amid significant interest from elsewhere, while goalkeeper Matty Young has committed his future to the club and will sign a professional deal when he turns 17 later this year.

Young made his first senior appearance during the pre-season tour of the USA, and has trained regularly with the senior side so far this season.

Cotcher, though, appears certain to pursue a move elsewhere - even if at this stage no move has been agreed.