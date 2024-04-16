Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jimmy Thelin has been appointed as Aberdeen manager.

The 46-year-old had previously been linked with the Sunderland job following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last year but the Black Cats oped for Michael Beale.

The Swede, alongside his assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, will leave their current roles at Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg this summer and will join Aberdeen in early June. Aberdeen have stated that interim manager Peter Leven will continue to lead the first-team squad until the end of the campaign, and will then join Thelin’s team as an assistant first-team coach.

Commenting on his move to the Dons, Thelin said: “I am very honoured to be the new Aberdeen manager and to be coming to this great Club and city.

“I wanted to be sure I was making the right step in my career, particularly as this will be my first time managing outside of Sweden. At Elfsborg we work hard together to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.

“The feeling I have about what I have seen at the Club, the staff and the facilities was all very impressive. The vision, effort and support offered by Dave, Alan and Steven have also convinced me it is a great opportunity for me and the Club.