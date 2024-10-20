Hull City suffer late injury blow ahead of Sunderland cash in Championship - reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hull City have reportedly suffered a late injury blow ahead of Sunday’s game against Sunderland in the Championship.
The two clubs are set face each other at the MKM Stadium with Sunderland coming into the game in second position after Burnley’s result yesterday sent Scott Parker’s side top. The Tigers are 14th coming into the clash with 12 points from nine games.
However, reports over the weekend have claimed that Hull City loanee Carl Rushworth faces up to ten weeks out of action after suffering an ankle injury. That’s according to Football Insider. Rushworth joined Hull on transfer deadline day and was in line to make his Tigers debut.
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris is not expecting any of Sunderland’s injured players to return for this weekend’s trip to Hull City, though he added that Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard are close to full fitness. Both Mayenda and Ballard could return for the trip to Luton Town on Wednesday, but fully expects both to be available for Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend if not. Mayenda has been recovering from a minor muscle problem, while Ballard has been absent with an ankle issue.
Niall Huggins, however, could miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old is currently sidelined having suffered a serious knee injury during a game against Coventry City in December. Prior to that setback, the defender had established himself as a regular fixture in the Black Cats’ first team, making 18 appearances in the Championship last term before his campaign was curtailed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.