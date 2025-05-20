Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has warned his old club of threat they will face when they take on Sheffield United in Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a remarkable first season under head coach Regis Le Bris and secured their spot in the play-offs with a fourth placed finish in English football’s second tier. After safely navigating their way through a play-off semi-final meeting with Coventry City by inflicting a 3-2 aggregate defeat on Frank Lampard’s side, Sunderland are now putting together their final preparations for their visit to Wembley and their attempts to bring an end to the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Goodman was pointed to the threat posed by Blades striker Kieffer Moore, who has recently returned to the starting lineup after an injury-disrupted second half to the season. The Wales international missed the first meeting of the two sides after a calf injury ruled him out of the Blades 1-0 home win against Sunderland in November - but he did play the entire 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats claimed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor.

That New Years Day defeat on Wearside proved to be Moore’s final game for around seven weeks as a groin injury kept him on the sidelines for a key part of the season. Since returning as a late substitute in a 3-1 home defeat against eventual champions Leeds United, the former Cardiff City and Bournemouth striker made just two starts against Burnley and Stoke City before remaining as an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the regular season.

However, there was better news for Blades boss Wilder as he was able to name Moore in his starting lineup for both legs of their play-off semi-final tie with Bristol City - and the 32-year-old rewarded his manager with two strong displays as his side secured their place at Wembley with a 6-0 aggregate win over the Robins. Former Sunderland striker Goodman believes the powerful frontman will be ‘an absolute handful’ for the Black Cats defence at Wembley as he identified Moore as the main threat to his old club’s hopes of securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

He told Football League World: "I think the answer to which Sheffield United player Sunderland need to be aware of is Kieffer Moore. I think you only have to look at the two play-off semi-finals against Bristol City. They couldn't handle him. They couldn't handle his physical presence; he was just an absolute handful. It was interesting to note the week that cost them any chance of automatic promotion, where they lost to Oxford, Millwall and Plymouth. Kieffer Moore didn't start any of those games. But he was brought into the fold against Burnley, in a massive game, and he acquitted himself well."