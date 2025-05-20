Dortmund are reportedly readying a bid for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham after the play-off final

Despite Sunderland gearing up for their biggest game of the season at Wembley this Saturday, speculation surrounding the future of star midfielder Jobe Bellingham has intensified

According to respected Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Dortmund are pushing to sign Bellingham immediately and hope to have him available in time for this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The Bundesliga giants are preparing a formal offer in the region of £25million, though no agreement has yet been reached with the player.

Berger reports that Dortmund are “respecting” the significance of Sunderland’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United this weekend, with plans to table their bid following the showpiece game at Wembley. Bellingham, 19, has been a standout performer for the Black Cats this season, and interest from the club where his brother Jude made his name is perhaps unsurprising given his rapid development.

While Dortmund reportedly do not feel they are in pole position for the England youth international, they are continuing to push hard in a bid to convince Bellingham and Sunderland to green-light the move. Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of the influential midfielder, particularly if they secure promotion to the Premier League. However, the timing of Dortmund’s interest, and the reported urgency behind their move, will be a concern for fans ahead of one of the club’s most important fixtures in recent history.

Burger’s update on X reads: “Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign Jobe Bellingham (19) IMMEDIATELY - they want him available already for the FIFA Club World Cup. No agreement with the player yet. #BVB are respecting that Jobe has a crucial match with Sunderland on Sunday vs Sheffield. But Dortmund are preparing an offer and plan to submit it after Saturday. BVB don’t feel they are in pole position but still pushing hard. Price tag: €25-30m.”

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

