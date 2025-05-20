The former Sunderland, Rangers, Manchester United and Preston North End man is being linked with a job in Scotland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland forward David Healy is being linked with the vacant managerial post at Dundee following the departure of Tony Docherty.

The Scottish Premiership side parted company with Docherty after finishing 10th in the table, and attention has quickly turned to potential successors, with Linfield boss Healy reportedly ‘in the frame’ for the role, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy, 45, is enjoying a successful spell in charge of Northern Irish giants Linfield, where he has guided the club to six NIFL Premiership titles, two Irish Cups and three NIFL Cups since taking the reins in 2015. His track record has attracted interest from clubs across the UK, and a move to Dens Park could be the next step in his managerial career.

Well known to Sunderland fans, Healy made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2008 and 2011, scoring three goals. His time on Wearside included loan spells at Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers before a permanent switch to Rangers.

Healy also played a part in the development of current Sunderland right-back Trai Hume, having managed him at Linfield before his move to the Stadium of Light. Hume has gone on to become a key figure at the Academy of Light. His potential appointment at Dundee would mark his first managerial role in Scottish football.

Dundee are now weighing up their options as they look to build towards next season, and Healy’s winning pedigree, along with his strong reputation for developing young talent, may well put him at the top of the shortlist. Healy was also recently linked with the Preston North End job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of links to Preston, Healy said: “I think the rumours were just put out there. I have a job to do at Linfield, and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October. I know the challenge that I have ahead of me, and Linfield have been good to me, and I think I have been good to Linfield.”

Healy scored 45 goals in 146 appearances for Preston North End after joining the club from Manchester United in a £1.8million deal in 2001. His departure in 2004 sparked controversy when he appeared to applaud the Leeds United fans while still playing for Preston, shortly before making the move to Elland Road.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Healy went on to spend three seasons with Leeds, scoring 31 goals in 131 appearances. Following his time in West Yorkshire, he joined Fulham before later signing for Sunderland. During his stint on Wearside, he had loan spells at both Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers. After leaving Sunderland, he spent two seasons with Rangers before ending his playing career at Bury.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment