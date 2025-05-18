Former Sunderland star's 'heart went out' to Coventry City after Dan Ballard goal

A former Sunderland star has given his take on the play-off semi-final win against Coventry City and meeting Sheffield United in the final.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes Coventry City were the better team in the Championship play-off semi-final with the Black Cats - but praised his old club for ‘overcoming adversity and getting the job done’.

The Sky Blues had caused problems for Regis Le Bris’ men when the two sides met during the regular season and were viewed as slight favourites to progress into the play-off final ahead of last Friday’s first leg at their CBS Arena home. However, it was Sunderland that took a slim advantage into the second leg on Wearside as Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda netted either side of an equaliser from Sky Blues midfielder Jack Rudoni.

On a memorable night at the Stadium of Light, the visitors looked to have forced the tie into the lottery of a penalty shoot-out as Ephron Mason-Clarke’s goal separated the two sides as 30 minutes of extra-time approached its conclusion. However, in the third minute of added-on time, Black Cats defender Dan Ballard set off frenzied celebrations inside the Stadium of Light when he headed a dramatic late equaliser to see off Frank Lampard’s men and send Sunderland to within 90 minutes of potentially ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Goodman assessed an eventful night on Wearside and admitted he felt for the Sky Blues after they lost out to a Sunderland side he felt were ‘stuck between a rock and a hard place’ ahead of the second leg.

He told FruityKing: "We saw late drama at the CBS Arena, but it was even later drama at the Stadium of Light. It was a play-off moment that can arguably only be bettered by Troy Deeney's goal for Watford against Leicester in 2013. But my heart goes out to Coventry City because they were the better team. But that's not what counts.

"Sunderland are a team with a place in my heart, so I'm buzzing for them. I think they were stuck between a rock and a hard place because I don't think for the life of me, Sunderland would have gone about their business in such a way if the tie was level or if they were behind when the second-leg kicked off. You could feel it in the crowd that Coventry were dominating. There were groans when Sunderland lost the ball easily on a regular basis and Coventry would come again with another attack.

"I don't think it's the way Regis Le Bris wanted to play, but he suggested afterwards that they were nervous, which might explain it. They found a way to win and you have to give them credit for that. It's about winning on these occasions, that's all that matters, even if the best team doesn't always win. Coventry can be proud of their performances and the way they went about their business but Sunderland can also take great pride in the fact they knuckled down to overcome adversity and get the job done."

“It’s tough to call”

Wembley (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Goodman looked forward to Saturday’s final with Sheffield United and predicted a ‘fascinating battle between two smart managers’ that he believes could go either way.

He said: "It's tough to call. Most wouldn't have expected Sunderland to beat Coventry after enduring a horrendous end to the season. It will be a fascinating battle between two smart managers. I'd say Sheffield United are favourites but no one at Sunderland will be offended or bothered by that. Logic would tell you, though, that a team with 92 points will be promoted but the flip side to that argument is could it be written in the stars for Sunderland to be promoted after the way the tie went against Coventry?!"