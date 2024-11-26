Former Sunderland, Man City and Wolves star set to land first managerial role

A former Sunderland striker is set for a first role in senior management.

A former Sunderland star is reportedly on the verge of stepping into management for the first time in his career.

Just over 20 years have passed since Mick McCarthy completed a deal for Manchester City’s young Irish striker Stephen Elliott and made him part of a Black Cats squad that would capture the Championship title and secure a return to the Premier League during his first 12 months on Wearside. The livewire striker would go on to endure a difficult first season in the top flight as injuries hampered his attempts to help Sunderland mount a successful bid to avoid an immediate return to the Championship - but he did catch the eye with a stunning strike at arch rivals Newcastle United and a fine effort against Manchester United.

Chelsea's Damien Duff (R) clashes with Stephen Elliott of Sunderland during their Premiership game at Stamford Bridge in London, 10 September 2005.

After the Black Cats were relegated back into the second tier, Elliott scored five goals in 24 appearances after suffering an ankle injury and he left the Stadium of Light during the summer of 2007 to join Wolverhampton Wanderers. The nine-times capped Republic of Ireland international went on to spend time with Preston North End, Coventry City and Carlisle United before returning to the North East to join Northern Premier League side Morpeth Town in November 2017 before retiring at the end of the season.

Elliott started his coaching career in the North East after he was named as head of academy at Darlington before going on to spend time with Under-15 and Under-16 lead coach at Fleetwood Town before returning to Ireland as head of academy and Under-20s head coach at St Patricks Athletic. However, reports from The Sun in Ireland have now suggested the former Black Cats striker is in line to succeed James Keddy as manager of League of Ireland club Wexford after he stepped down in the aftermath of a season where he led the club to the FAI Cup semi-finals and the promotion play-offs.