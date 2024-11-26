Three changes in our Sunderland predicted XI and bench for West Brom clash - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night

Sunderland’s promotion credentials will be tested again on Tuesday night when they welcome West Brom to the Stadium of Light.

Carlos Corberan’s side are widely expected to challenge for the play-offs at the very least over the course of the campaign. Here’s how we think Regis Le Bris will go for the game, both from the start and the bench.

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place. | Frank Reid

Involved in yet another goal at the weekend, his clever free kick routine leading to Isidor finding Mepham. In really good form at both ends of the pitch.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Involved in yet another goal at the weekend, his clever free kick routine leading to Isidor finding Mepham. In really good form at both ends of the pitch. | Frank Reid

Returned to the starting XI after Dan Ballard's injury and has a vital role to play in the weeks ahead. Scored his first goal for the club against Cardiff City.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Returned to the starting XI after Dan Ballard's injury and has a vital role to play in the weeks ahead. Scored his first goal for the club against Cardiff City. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and has delivered a couple of strong performances to help the Black Cats get back to winning ways.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and has delivered a couple of strong performances to help the Black Cats get back to winning ways. | Frank Reid

