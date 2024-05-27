Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Hull City plan summer transfer window moves.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard is reportedly the subject of interest from three Championship clubs - although they are now facing competition from Hollywood-backed League One newcomers Wrexham.

TEAMtalk have reported a host of second tier clubs are keen to make a move for the Seagulls midfielder after he impressed during a season-long loan spell at League One club Northampton Town. The former Rangers and Hearts academy player scored five goals and provided six assists during his time with the Cobblers and faces a major decision over his future this summer as he heads into the final year of his deal at the Amex Stadium.

After being named as Northampton’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, Leonard is believed to be considering his options and has interest from Championship trio Hull City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle. However, it now seems ambitious Wrexham are ready to join the race to sign the talented midfielder as they look to piece together a squad capable of pushing for a third consecutive promotion.

The Welsh outfit are backed by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have claimed back-to-back promotions after winning the National League in April 2023 before ending last season as runners-up in League Two. With former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson at the helm, the Red Dragons are now looking to further strengthen their squad with the additions of former Scotland Under-21 international Leonard and the report has suggested they will have to pay around £300,000 to persuade Brighton to authorise the midfielder’s departure.

Owls eye loan move for Gunners prospect

Sheffield Wednesday are facing Champions League competition as they look to secure a loan deal for an Arsenal youngster that impressed in Europe last season.

The Sheffield Star have reported the Owls are ready to ‘reignite their interest’ in Gunners youngster Mika Biereth as he prepares to return from an impressive loan spell at Sturm Graz. Wednesday had made a move for the Denmark Under-21 international during the January transfer window but he opted to join the Austrian outfit and enjoyed a promising second half to the season.

Arsenal's Mika Biereth had been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Biereth scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances for Graz and found the net on three occasions in Europa Conference League ties against Slovan Bratislava and former Ligue 1 champions Lille.

The report suggests the Austrian outfit will look to secure the services of the striker on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window and hope the lure of Champions League football will be enough to persuade him to return for a second spell.