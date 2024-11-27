A former Sunderland goalkeeper is set to step into coaching for the first time.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Kieran Westwood has expressed his delight at landing a coaching role with Welsh club The New Saints as they continue their history-making European adventure.

The 21-times capped Republic of Ireland international joined the Black Cats from Coventry City during the summer of 2011 and went on to make 24 appearances before moving to Sheffield Wednesday three years later. Westwood also spent time with Queens Park Rangers before confirming his retirement when his contract at Loftus Road came to a close at the end of the 2021/22 season. However, the experienced stopper was surprisingly coaxed out of retirement by Crewe Alexandra earlier this year before bringing down the curtain on his playing career for a second time during the summer.

The former Black Cats keeper has now revealed he is embarking his coaching career with a New Saints side managed by former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace defender Craig Harrison as the Welsh outfit look to make an impression in UEFA’s tertiary continental club competition. Harrison’s men have faced Serie A side Fiorentina, Kazakh outfit Astana and Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the league phase of the Europa Conference League after becoming the first Welsh league club to reach the ‘proper’ rounds of a European competition.

In an Instagram post, Westwood revealed he is excited to play a part in a history-making season, saying: “I’m delighted to share that I have taken my first steps on my coaching journey by joining The New Saints as the head of goalkeeping. Since the start of November, I’ve been enjoying every moment of this role. Passing on my knowledge and experience to our talented ‘keepers has been incredibly fulfilling. A huge thank you to the manager and all the staff for their amazing support. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to be part of the team and to gain experience coaching in the Europa Conference League. Here’s to new beginnings and exciting challenges ahead.”