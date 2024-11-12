Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland defender George Burley has been speaking about his recent cancer treatment

Former Sunderland defender George Burley has said that he is “feeling well” after undergoing treatment following a recent cancer diagnosis.

The 68-year-old spent three years on Wearside between 1985 and 1988, making 54 league appearances in red and white. He is perhaps best known for his 12-year stint as an Ipswich Town player, and his eight years in the dugout at Portman Road. Since hanging up his boots, he has also taken charge of Derby County, the Scottish national team, Hearts, Southampton, and Crystal Palace, among others.

Back in September, Burley revealed that he had taken ill earlier in the year, and was already undergoing treatment. He said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.

“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League. We are grateful to the club [Ipswich] for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”

And now, in an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, Burley has provided another promising update on his health. He said: “It is one step at a time, but at the moment I am feeling well.

“It was a big shock but my family behind me have been immense – they have supported me and kept me good and very positive. It is scary, but that’s life and there is always somebody worse off than yourself. I have always been fairly positive. I had a really bad injury when I was a player and got told in May 1981 that I would never play football again – and I managed to get to the World Cup finals in ‘82.”