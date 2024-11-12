For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Sunderland have a number of viable options at the point of their attack. Following a summer transfer window during which a whole host of targets came and went, the Black Cats now have three (and potentially four, once Ahmed Abdullahi is fit and ready) centre forwards capable of leading the line at senior level.

Wilson Isidor has, of course, been the most eye-catching of that trio so far, finding the back of the net on a number of occasions and scoring some genuine screamers in the process, while Eliezer Mayenda started the season well, and Aaron Connolly continues to find his feet on Wearside.

Speaking after last week’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End, Connolly said: “It’s been six weeks now, so I was never going to use the excuse that I had no pre-season - that’s not me. I didn’t have one last year at Hull and I was scoring goals. I know the goals will come. I’m not going to force it. It was disappointing, the way I played tonight, but it happens, it’s football. There’s 32 games left this season and I know I can contribute, I know I can score goals - that’s all that matters.”

But how are Sunderland’s attacking contingent measuring up compared to the players who failed to seal moves to the Stadium of Light over the summer? We’ve gathered up all of the latest stats and ranked every Black Cats target - as well as Isidor, Mayenda, and Connolly - from most to least prolific. Check out the full gallery below...

Alexandre Mendy - 7 goals Mendy made no secret of his desire to move to Wearside over the summer, but his move failed to materialise and he has since been reintegrated back into the first team picture at SM Caen. The disappointment seemingly hasn't affected him either. He now has seven goals in 11 matches this term, at a rate of one every 129 minutes.

Tom Cannon - 7 goals Cannon was a late, relatively big money target for the Black Cats, but instead he joined Stoke City on loan. Endured a slow start, but has exploded into life in recent weeks, and now has seven strikes in 13 outings across all competitions.

Wilson Isidor - 7 goals The Frenchman has been a real hit on Wearside so far, scoring five goals in 12 Championship appearances. Add those to the couple of strikes he registered in Russia before signing for Sunderland, and he is as prolific as anybody on this list.