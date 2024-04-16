Former captain aiming to face Sunderland as former target lands Scottish role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A familiar face could be in line to face Sunderland this weekend when the Black Cats host Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

The Prudhoe-born midfielder made his way through the Academy of Light system before making his senior debut in an FA Cup fifth round defeat against Bradford City in February 2015 and went on to make just under 100 appearances before departing for Hull City during the summer of 2019.

Honeyman joined Millwall just under two years ago but missed Saturday’s win against Cardiff City after picking up a shoulder injury in a 1-0 victory against title contenders Leicester City. The midfielder remains a doubt to feature against Sunderland - but is said to be ‘desperate’ for face his old club this weekend.

Ex-Sunderland striker urges shock Newcastle move

Former Sunderland star Darren Bent has risked the wrath of Newcastle United supporters with a big transfer claim.

The future of Magpies striker Alexander Isak has been the source of intense speculation in recent months after the Sweden international scored seven goals in his last six appearances for Eddie Howe’s side. Amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Bent has claimed the Gunners should make a big money move for the former Real Sociedad striker and believes an offer between £80m and £100m would not be out of the question.

Former Sunderland ‘target’ accepts Scottish Premiership role

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin just six months after he was reportedly a target for Sunderland.

Aberdeen have appointed a new manager, with Jimmy Thelin due to take over in June.

The Black Cats were linked with a move for the 46-year-old in the aftermath of Tony Mowbray’s departure earlier this season. Sunderland opted to appoint Michael Beale before his reign was brought to an end following a dismal run of results in February and Mike Dodds is now in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season. Thelin remained with Swedish club Elfsborg after the speculation over a move to Sunderland failed to materialise into a firm offer but he will now move to Aberdeen at the end of the season.

Commenting on his move to the Dons, Thelin said: “I am very honoured to be the new Aberdeen manager and to be coming to this great Club and city. “I wanted to be sure I was making the right step in my career, particularly as this will be my first time managing outside of Sweden. At Elfsborg we work hard together to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.”