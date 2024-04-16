Championship agent fees: How much Sunderland, Leeds United, Leicester City and rivals have spent

A look at the Championship agent fees table to see how much Sunderland and their rivals have spent on intermediary services.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Sunderland are battling for a top-half finish heading into their final games of the season having seen their play-off bid tail off in a major way. The Black Cats have gone through two managers and now find themselves searching for a new permanent boss ahead of the summer.

But how do the club compare to their rivals when it comes to money spent on agents? The FA have now published the figures for the Premier League and Championship, and here we round up all of the clubs from the second tier and how much they have splashed out on intermediaries. Take a look below to see where Sunderland rank.

Agent fees paid: £13,287,748

1. Leeds United

Agent fees paid: £13,287,748

Agent fees paid - £8,113,789

2. Leicester City

Agent fees paid - £8,113,789

Agent fees paid - £7,537,386

3. Southampton

Agent fees paid - £7,537,386

Agent fees paid - £4,693,267

4. Watford

Agent fees paid - £4,693,267

