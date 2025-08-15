Florent Ghisolfi already working on Sunderland transfers for summer 2026 - reports

Sunderland are already planning their long-term transfer future, according to reports.

Sunderland director of football Florent Ghisolfi is already concocting transfer plans for summer 2026, with a number of “exciting” targets on his radar, according to reports.

The Frenchman was appointed to his role on Wearside in early July, and alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, has helped to oversee an impressive recruitment drive in recent weeks.

At the time of writing, the Black Cats have brought in 10 new signings this summer, as well as completing a permanent deal for January loanee Enzo Le Fée, with reports suggesting that the Premier League new boys are also swiftly closing in on the capture of Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele.

But while much has been made of Sunderland’s business this summer, it would appear that those in charge of their transfer dealings are already looking ahead to next year. An article from iNews, detailing the Black Cats’ plan “survival plan” for this season, states that Ghisolfi has not only had a notable impact in recent times, but fully plans to continue his stellar work in future transfer windows too.

An excerpt reads: “Appointing former Roma and Nice director of football Florent Ghisolfi has definitely moved the club’s recruitment up a level, his contacts book unlocking markets and possible deals that Sunderland wouldn’t have been able to broker without him.

“The i Paper understands that the canny Ghisolfi has already begun working on transfers for next summer, with ‘exciting players’ on their radar if they can survive this first season back in the top flight.”

What has Florent Ghisolfi said about his appointment at Sunderland?

Speaking about his decision to join Sunderland last month, Ghisolfi himself said: “The club – players, staff, and supporters – achieved an amazing result last season. Together, these people brought Sunderland back to the Premier League, and I’m strongly determined to bring my experience and support this group to ensure the squad is ready to take the next step. This is an exciting challenge, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus], Kristjaan [Speakman], and Regis [Le Bris], as we enjoy this exciting new chapter in Sunderland’s history, alongside our fans.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans for the remainder of the window?

When asked whether Sunderland would add any more players to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Le Bris said: "We'll see. We still have one, two or three positions we could reinforce but it's always connected with the reality of the market [and what's possible]. We'll see. Two weeks to go.

"So far I think the connections are really positive. We have seen just through the friendly games the progression of the different phases in our game. It's a reset. Every season is different because we'll have a new challenge.

"Eleven new players is an opportunity. It's a new chapter and challenge and it's positive to have new energy, creativity and a new point of view. For me, it's more positive than something we can regret. It was important to challenge and reinforce the squad."