Flop signing told to leave Leeds United as Boro 'close' on Sheff Utd target

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has urged Whites outcast Brenden Aaronson to leave Elland Road this summer.

The United States international was one of Marsch’s major signings during his first and only summer in charge of Leeds after he completed a £21m move from Austrian club RB Salzburg just under two years ago. However, the attacking midfielder was unable to build on a promising start to life in the Premier League and was an increasingly peripheral figure by the time the Whites suffered relegation from the top flight last season.

Aaronson had joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan by the time Leeds’ push for an immediate return to the Premier League had begun to gain momentum - but his time in Germany has proved to be underwhelming and, as it stands, he will return to Elland Road this summer. Former Whites boss Marsch has insisted there will be interest in the 23-year-old and believes Aaronson must move on the kickstart his career.

He told CBS Sports: “Regardless (of promotion) with Brenden there will be plenty of suitors around Europe. One thing that we know he needs is to get back to playing. In the second half of the season he has established himself more. Played a bit more and had some better performances in general. He’s such a great kid, a really quality player, he’ll always do everything he can for the team.

“I just want to see him excel, I want to see him go somewhere where it feeds into the type of football that he can play, where he can be rewarded. I think he’ll find that, I’m not sure where but he will find that.”

Boro close on signing of Blades target

Middlesbrough are closing in on their first summer signing as Michael Carrick looks to boost his ranks.

The former Manchester United midfielder completed the loan signing of Luke Ayling during the January transfer window and that move is close to becoming a permanent switch, despite Sheffield United showing an interest in the Leeds United stalwart.

Luke Ayling is expected to leave Leeds United this summer.