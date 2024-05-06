Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon will make a permanent move during the summer transfer window - according to one former Elland Road favourite.

The Wales international has been a consistent presence in Daniel Farke’s side ever since he agreed to spend the entire season with the Whites. After making 47 appearances across all competitions, the Tottenham Hotspur defender will form a key part of Leeds’ play-off bid as they prepare for a two-legged semi-final with Norwich City that will get underway at Carrow Road next Sunday lunchtime.

Leeds’ hopes of landing Rodon on a permanent basis will unquestionably receive a significant boost if they are able to secure a place in next season’s Premier League - but the defender could be moving on from Spurs regardless according to former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson

Speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, the former Spurs and England goalkeeper said: “Regardless of whether he (Rodon) stays at Leeds or goes elsewhere, he won’t be integrated back into the Spurs side, and will move this summer on a permanent deal, it’s 100% from what I know.”

Glasgow giants eye move for Boro star

Middlesbrough star Paddy McNair is at the heart of a three-way transfer battle after he indicated what lies ahead in his future.

The Belfast Telegraph have claimed Rangers are ready to make a move for the former Manchester United after he confirmed his time at the Riverside Stadium will come to an end when his current contract expires next month. In a post on Instagram, McNair said: “After six years and 219 appearances, my time (at Middlesbrough) has come to an end. Big thank you to all of the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair has confirmed he is leaving Middlesbrough at the end of the season