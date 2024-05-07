An underwhelming season is now behind Sunderland and a summer of change at the Stadium of Light lies ahead.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman’s list of priorities is lengthy - but first and foremost is the appointment of a permanent successor to Michael Beale after interim boss Mike Dodds brought down the curtain on his time in charge with Saturday’s lacklustre home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Key decisions are required on the future of several current members of the Black Cats squad and there will be a need to strengthen the squad if the club is to actually push on from a season of change on Wearside.

The make-up of next season’s Championship is yet to be finalised as the play-offs and the Premier League relegation battle will be both concluded in the coming weeks - but what are Sunderland’s chances of securing promotion to the top tier next season as it stands?