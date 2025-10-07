Sunderland were linked with a swoop for Frank Zambo-Anguissa this summer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained why Sunderland were unable to complete a deal for Napoli midfielder Frank Zambo-Anguissa this summer, despite transfer interest.

The Black Cats embarked on an ambitious squad rebuild in the aftermath of their promotion back to the Premier League, bringing in 14 fresh faces to bolster Regis Le Bris’ squad. Amongst those lured to Wearside were midfield trio Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, and Noah Sadiki, but there were other targets touted besides.

Indeed, back in July, Romano shared an update to his X account stating that while talks for Xhaka were ongoing at that time, Sunderland had also made contact over a prospective swoop for Napoli star Anguissa.

The renowned reporter said: “Sunderland are working on Granit Xhaka deal but also made direct approach to Frank Zambo-Anguissa’s agent on Wednesday. Napoli already offered Anguissa to sign new deal with club confident to get the green light soon and sign until 2028.” As yet, however, the Cameroonian has not put pen to paper on an extension.

But while uncertainty lingers over his long-term future with Napoli, reports from the continent have once again reiterated the attempts made to prise him away from the Serie A giants in recent months.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Frank Zambo-Anguissa?

According to a fresh update from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the 29-year-old found himself at the centre of widespread interest earlier this summer, with several clubs expressing concrete interest between May and early June. To that end, it is suggested that Anguissa was the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabia, while Sunderland also put together a package in an effort to sign him.

But Romano has suggested that Napoli boss Antonio Conte was determined to keep hold of Anguissa, and views him as a vital component of his squad in Italy. Speaking on YouTube, the journalist said: "Anguissa, due to his characteristics, is considered a key player by both the club and Antonio Conte. I know many will wonder how Sunderland, without the Champions League or Europe, could think of signing a regular from Napoli, the Italian champions. But the English club invested heavily this summer.”

For his part, Anguissa previously spent time in England with Fulham, and has also enjoyed stints with a number of notable European outfits including Marseille and Villarreal. He joined Napoli from the Cottagers in a big money move in 2022, and was part of the squad that won the Serie A title last season. Elsewhere, he has amassed 64 senior caps for his native Cameroon, scoring five goals in the process.

