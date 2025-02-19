A round-up of the latest Sunderland news.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland started the week with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Leeds United, the Black Cats will be eager to make amends for those dropped points when they come up against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of news doing the rounds on Wearside. Here are a couple of today’s stories that you might have missed...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waghorn eyes future in coaching

Former Sunderland academy graduate Martyn Waghorn has revealed that he would eventually like to move into coaching following his retirement from the professional game.

The veteran striker announced his decision to hang up his boots earlier this month, and in an exclusive interview with The Echo, outlined his desire to one day move into the dugout. He said: “Currently, I've got some time to reflect and plan my next steps. I don't need to rush into anything.

“I'm a bit of a stay-at-home dad at the minute, playing a bit of golf, a bit of tennis, a bit of paddle. Taking a bit of time, I do eventually want to go into some coaching in some capacity. I've done a little bit of commentary for the Radio Derby, so I've really enjoyed that.

“I'm in a good position where I can have some time to plan what I want to do and not force anything or be rushed into any decisions. Just take some time to be with the family. To be honest, it's been a long career. You travel here and there. I've played for a lot of clubs. It's involved a lot of moving around, a lot of stress on the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just take that time to be there for them for a period of time and enjoy those little moments that go so quick when you're playing. That you don't really have time to spend with. Just really appreciate those little fine moments in life. No major rush to jump into anything, but just plugging away and planning some steps as we go along.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Neil hails Leeds United

Elsewhere, Sunderland captain Dan Neil has praised Leeds United following the Whites’ victory over the Black Cats on Monday evening.

A late Pascal Struijk brace was enough to hand the hosts all three points at Elland Road, and speaking after the final whistle, Neil said: “I've watched them quite a bit this year. We analysed them and we know what the threats are. It's pretty similar to how they were last year in terms of the style of play. Very fast, very dynamic. You're almost at your worst when you've got the ball for transitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew exactly what was coming tonight. I think to concede two set-pieces, the first one's a set-piece, the second one's probably the second or third phase of a set-piece, it's a real tough one to take for us because I thought we defended the box really well that day. Like I said, we could have been a bit better in possession in the second half, but I still think we deserved, well, more than our loss, basically.”