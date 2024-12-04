Sunderland icon Marco Gabbiadini is “doing well” after recent heart surgery

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has provided a positive update on his health after undergoing heart surgery.

The Black Cats icon took to social media in late October to share the news that he was going into hospital, and had been awaiting an “urgent” operation since May. At the time, he added: “It’s been frustrating but I know there are many worse off than me.”

Gabbiadini has since revealed that he required a triple heart bypass, and took to social media once again a week after the procedure to tell his followers that he had been discharged. He wrote: “Thankfully I made it home yesterday seven days from my triple heart bypass. Relief and thanks are my biggest emotions. Going to be a slow recovery but I know from so many of your kind messages many of you have done it!”

And finally, after six weeks away from the microphone, the 56-year-old returned to his usual post as a panel member on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport programme on Tuesday night. Addressing his recent health issues at the beginning of the show, he said: “I’m doing well. It’s a bit of a marker, six weeks. There’s things I can start doing, like driving and things like that. I see the surgeon again on the 12th, just for the all clear, I think.

“I’ve had no issues at all, just obviously I’ve been in quite a lot of pain, and sort of muscular and bone pain in my chest from the rigours of having... I won’t go too deeply into it, but there’s a lot of disruption in your chest. And then two scars down my leg where they harvested the arteries from which Kevin Ball would have been proud of - he would have dished them out on a Friday morning five-a-side! But they’ve all healed really well.

“Obviously it takes a bit of time just to get moving again. Tricky few days in hospital at first - I was on ICU for four days, which was a bit longer than you’re supposed to be. I had a little issue with clearing my lungs and getting moving forward, but then as soon as I got on the ward, I was home within seven days, which is quite quick. So, very pleased with that. The usual mentality kicked in - I was walking up and down... Do you remember if you were ever a sub and you wanted to get on, you’d run around in front of the manager? I was like that in front of the nurses’ station for about three days!”