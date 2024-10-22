Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland legend has posted a health update on social media ahead of major heart surgery

Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini has posted an update on his upcoming heart surgery.

Gabbiadini, 56, is a regular pundit on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport. He revealed on the show last May that he had undergone tests having felt twinges in his chest.

The ex-striker, who also played for Derby County, Crystal Palace and Hartlepool United was signed for Sunderland for a bargain £80,000 in 1987 as a 19 year-old from York City. He was an immediate hit. Fast and powerful, he would score 87 goals in 185 games for the club, including the clincher in a 2-0 play-off victory at Newcastle in 1990.

Taking to social media, the former striker provided an update to fans. On X, he wrote: “As many of you know I’ve been awaiting ‘urgent’ heart surgery since May, today I’m due in hospital for an op tomorrow, currently waiting for confirmation of a bed for me! It’s been frustrating but I know there are many worse off than me. Thanks for all the positive messages.”

Later in the day, the former player posted this update: “Thanks so much for all the marvellous messages, update is I’m still at home getting a call at 6 to see if anyone has gone home from the ward, still on the list for tomorrow but will stay at home tonight if no bed! Keeping calm so far!”

Gabbiadini was pivotal to Sunderland rising from the old Third Division to the top flight in just three seasons, but now the grandad is now facing serious surgery.

"It's been a pretty fraught summer," Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Derby about the deylaed operation. "In the last few weeks, since I got my date [for surgery] I've been borderline angry, frustrated, and happy at the same time. Sport, that was a doddle. Go out onto the field, knock a few people over and score a few goals. That was easy."