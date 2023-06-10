Here, we round-up all the latest news surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals:

Millwall set to sign 39-goal striker

Millwall are set to sign Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian in a deal believed to cost around £1m. Nisbet, who plays at Easter Road under the guidance for ex-Black Cat manager Lee Johnson, has scored 39 goals in 101 games for Hibs during his time at the club.

Millwall initially had looked like signing Nisbet in January, only for the move to break down at the eleventh-hour. However, Gary Rowett’s side, who missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the league season to Sunderland, have maintained their interest in the 26-year-old and look set to make the Scottish striker their first piece of business this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday ‘ramp up’ interest in Rotherham star

According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have ‘ramped up’ their interest in signing Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene this summer. Ogbene starred for the Millers last season as they survived in the Championship, but he will leave the AESSEAL Stadium this summer on a free transfer.

Along with Wednesday, who seemingly lead the race for his signature, fellow promoted outfits Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are also interested in a move for Ogbene this summer. Luton Town, who won promotion to the Premier League last term, have also been linked with a move.