Ex-Sunderland and Leeds United striker searching for club after Cardiff City confirm departure
Championship news: One former Sunderland striker is searching for his fourth club in a year.
Cardiff City have released their retained list ahead of the new Championship season. The club, who finished last year just one place above the relegation zone, have confirmed the departures of Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte, Jac Clay, Taylor Jones, Jack Leahy, Aidan MacNamara and Owen Pritchard.
Cardiff have also confirmed that former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham will also leave the club at the end of his contract. Wickham joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer in February and featured 12 times under Sabri Lamouchi, scoring just once in a match against Blackpool during that time.
The 30-year-old, who has also played for Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday during his career, began last season at MK Dons, before making the switch to Forest Green Rovers - a club he would subsequently leave in January. Following his £8m move to the Stadium of Light in 2011, Wickham scored 15 times for the Black Cats.