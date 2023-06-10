Cardiff City have released their retained list ahead of the new Championship season. The club, who finished last year just one place above the relegation zone, have confirmed the departures of Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte, Jac Clay, Taylor Jones, Jack Leahy, Aidan MacNamara and Owen Pritchard.

Cardiff have also confirmed that former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham will also leave the club at the end of his contract. Wickham joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer in February and featured 12 times under Sabri Lamouchi, scoring just once in a match against Blackpool during that time.

