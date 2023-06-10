Here, we take a look at all the latest gossip and news from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Takeover completed at Sunderland’s rivals

49ers Enterprise have agreed a deal to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 percent stake in Leeds United. A statement from the club read: "Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together."

Leeds will play Championship football for the first time since 2020 this season and will be in the same division as the Black Cats for the first time since 2018. The club, who were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, are still without a manager after former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce departed Elland Road.

Rangers ‘move’ for ex-QPR man wanted by Leeds United

According to reports in Turkey, Rangers have reportedly made the first move for former QPR defender Bright Osayi-Samuel. Currently plying his trade at Fenerbahce, Osayi-Samuel is valued at around £8.5m and has received plenty of interest in his services.