'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after QPR win - including one 9 and three 8s
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 3-0 win at QPR – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.
Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute.
The visitors then secured the points eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.
Clarke then added a third in stoppage-time following Dan Neil’s cutback.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players: