Sunderland's best value for money transfer signings - as picked by supporters: photo gallery

With the transfer window just around the corner, The Echo takes a look at Sunderland’s best value for money signings over the years.
By James Copley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST

Sunderland have signed some flops over the years for big money, including the likes of Jack Rodwell and Didier Ndong. However, the Wearsiders have also managed to pluck several gems over the years that have gone on to be fabulous servants for the club.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s best-ever value-for-money signings over the years:

Sunderland signed Kevin Phillips for a fee of around £300k with the striker going on to score 130 goals for the club and winning the European Golden Shoe.

1. Kevin Phillips

Sunderland signed Kevin Phillips for a fee of around £300k with the striker going on to score 130 goals for the club and winning the European Golden Shoe. Photo: Phil Cole

Sunderland managed to swap Jermain Defoe for American striker Jozy Altidore in what was an inspired transfer move.

2. Jermain Defoe

Sunderland managed to swap Jermain Defoe for American striker Jozy Altidore in what was an inspired transfer move. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Patrick van Aanholt cost Sunderland around £1.5million and was sold to Crystal Palace for £9million, rising to £14million, after 95 appearances for the club.

3. Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt cost Sunderland around £1.5million and was sold to Crystal Palace for £9million, rising to £14million, after 95 appearances for the club. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Niall Quinn was signed by Sunderland for a club record £1.3million. Given his exploits as a player and then his role in saving the club from financial trouble, it was definitely worth it.

4. Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn was signed by Sunderland for a club record £1.3million. Given his exploits as a player and then his role in saving the club from financial trouble, it was definitely worth it. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

