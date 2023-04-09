The former Sunderland, Leeds United and Crystal Palace man retained his place in Sabri Lamouchi’s starting XI for the game against Blackpool on Good Friday in the Championship, scoring and assisting as Cardiff City bagged a vital win.

Wickham angered Cardiff City fans after a video was circulated on social media in the hours after the Bluebird’s last-gasp defeat to Swansea City last Saturday, with the player celebrating his 30th birthday that evening. Lamouchi branded the video of him appearing to inhale nitrous oxide as "stupid" ahead of the clash against Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt I owed it to the fans this week, and the players and the staff and the club," Wickham said after the match. "I don't think it was a great performance but we got what we needed from it today. The most important thing is the three points. The boys dug in until the end, we know we can do better.

Connor Wickham during his Sunderland days.

"I knew I had a point to prove today. The manager has given me a chance to start. The first 15-20 minutes, they battered us. We didn't have composure and they were first to every second ball. Then the game just changed and we scored three goals in 10 or 15 minutes and we dominated the first half from then on.

"The second half, coming out with a 3-0 lead, you feel like you've got enough to win the game. But we probably should have done more. But we have three points and we head home with that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After what happened, I felt in myself I had a point to prove and something to give back to the fans," the 30-year-old added. "They were disappointed with what happened in the game, losing the game, so it was important.

"So getting the first goal and assisting two goals, I hope it's been repaid. I spoke to a couple of friends, I've had a beast, I've had a stinker. A goal and two assists, I hope all is forgiven. I will just try and hope to keep this momentum going until the end of the season."