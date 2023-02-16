Championship transfer news: Ex-£9m Sunderland and Leeds United striker signs for EFL strugglers
Cardiff City have signed ex-Sunderland, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday man Connor Wickham.
The former Ipswich Town attacker had been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.
Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi signed the striker after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month and parachuted the attacker straight into their squad for the game against Birmingham City. Wickham came on as a substitute and bagged an assist for the Bluebirds as they won 2-0.
Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.
The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.
The fee broke Ipswich Town's record for transfer fees recouped and broke the transfer record for a Football League player moving to a Premier League club at the time. The deal was seen as a coup for the North East club to sign Wickham at the time, having beaten off interest from Liverpool to capture his signature.
Sources at the time reported the fee as a fee rising £9million, meaning around £17million in transfer fees has been spent on Wickham throughout his career.