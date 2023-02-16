The former Ipswich Town attacker had been training with the Wales club and underwent rehabilitation with the Cardiff physios for a minor injury.

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi signed the striker after the 29-year-old left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month and parachuted the attacker straight into their squad for the game against Birmingham City. Wickham came on as a substitute and bagged an assist for the Bluebirds as they won 2-0.

Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Connor Wickham of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crewe Alexandra at Stadium mk on April 05, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

The fee broke Ipswich Town's record for transfer fees recouped and broke the transfer record for a Football League player moving to a Premier League club at the time. The deal was seen as a coup for the North East club to sign Wickham at the time, having beaten off interest from Liverpool to capture his signature.

