Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall with our cameras at The Den to capture the action.
After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.
The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.
Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next week’s FA Cup replay against Fulham. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fams throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans photographed during the 1-1 draw away at Millwall in the Championship. Dennis Cirkin headed the Black Cats' equaliser after the home side took the lead.
Photo: Frank Reid
