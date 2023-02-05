News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The 40 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans in sold-out away end at Millwall - photo gallery

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall with our cameras at The Den to capture the action.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.

The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.

Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next week’s FA Cup replay against Fulham. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fams throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed during the 1-1 draw away at Millwall in the Championship. Dennis Cirkin headed the Black Cats' equaliser after the home side took the lead.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed during the 1-1 draw away at Millwall in the Championship. Dennis Cirkin headed the Black Cats' equaliser after the home side took the lead.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed during the 1-1 draw away at Millwall in the Championship. Dennis Cirkin headed the Black Cats' equaliser after the home side took the lead.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed during the 1-1 draw away at Millwall in the Championship. Dennis Cirkin headed the Black Cats' equaliser after the home side took the lead.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
SunderlandMillwallFulham