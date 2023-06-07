Although the transfer window does not yet open until next week, there is still plenty of talk swirling around the web with talk of a Southampton player being the subject of a £30million bid.

Meanwhile, a familiar face is set to return to the dugout at Huddersfield Town and he's already eyeing additions ahead of the new season.

There's plenty of news and interesting rumours involving Sunderland's rivals in the Championship... here, we take you through all of the key headlines and talking points that you may have missed ahead of the transfer window opening:

Luton Town have joined the race to sign Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer. The newly-promoted side are one of many suitors for the 23-year-old defender who impressed for Swansea last season.

Southampton have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton in the race to sign Chelsea youngster Derrick Abu. As things stand the 19-year-old is set to become a free agent later this month.

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday are among the teams showing interest in departing Rotherham United man Chiedozie Ogbene, who is also set to become a free agent.

Neil Warnock is looking to sign both Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison at Huddersfield Town having worked with both players previously. Warnock, 74, looks set to return to the Stadium of Light next season after agreeing to stay on as Huddersfield Town's manager in the Championship.